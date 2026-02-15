One Critically Injured in Early-Morning Richland House Fire

An early-morning fire in Richland causes significant damage and sends one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Tri-County Public Information Officer Clayton Gregory says the call to the 400 block of North Pine Street was received around 4:30 Sunday morning (Feb. 15) and, upon arrival, there was heavy involvement on the front side of the house.

Firefighters from Hazelgreen and Waynesville Rural also responded to provide mutual aid while the Pulaski Ambulance District transported the injured occupant to a nearby hospital.

It took just over an hour to bring the blaze under control with personnel on the scene for more than four hours.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety is investigating the cause of the fire.