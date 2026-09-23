Lake Area Industries Receives NAP Tax Credits for New Recycling Facility

Lake Area Industries has received a financial boost to the tune of just under $350,000 in 70-percent Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits from the Missouri Department of Econ0mic Development.

Lake Area Industries Director Natalie Couch says the funding will help transform LAI’s community recycling program by building a new recycling center.

The new expansion, compared to the 1950’s facility, will greatly improve the safety and comfort of working conditions, provide ergonomic innovation by installing a new horizontal cardboard baler and improve community impact by increasing recycling capacity to handle four times the volume.

LAI employs some 60 adults with developmental disabilities in Camden County.