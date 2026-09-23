Recall of Frozen Pasta Sold at Walmart

The FDA has announced a nationwide recall for a brand of frozen pasta sold at Walmart.

Gias Foods of New York is recalling two lots of Bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine because of the possibility of Listeria which can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled product is packaged in a 22-ounce yellow container with the UPC and lot numbers and expiration dates of September 19th or 20th stamped on the back of the packaging.

(UPC# 194346442706, marked with lot # L6079C or # L6080C)