Road Closure Announced in Camdenton

Those who use the Ha Ha Tonka Cut Thru in Camdenton on a regular basis will need to find an alternate route for most of the day next Monday, the 28th.

City hall has announced that the road will be closed at the Highway-54 junction to allow for a contractor to do some street work in the area.

MoDOT anticipates the closure will be from early morning with the junction to reopen during the evening…also on Monday.

An alternate route using Business Route-5 is suggested during the road closure.

Questions about the work are being directed to MoDOT (573-346-3053).