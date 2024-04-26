Camden County Commission Reappoints Several People To Various County Boards

The Camden County Commission, this week, takes care of some housecleaning measures with the re-appointments to the county’s planning and zoning board.

The first person motioned to reappoint was Ray Waltman to the Planning and Zoning board for a four year term, all were in favor.

Jordan Webb’s reappointment to Planning and Zoning was also unanimously approved by the commission.

Those appointments are good through the end of April-2028.

The Camden County Commission also appointed Don Murphy to the sewer board through January-2027.

Murphy’s appointment will the vacancy created by the resignation on the board of Fred Goode