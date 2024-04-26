Drug Takeback Day Happens Saturday At Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday is “D-E-A National Drug Takeback” day.

Among the agencies participating in the day is the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office which says it’s an opportunity for the public to properly dispose of prescription and over-the-counter items.

Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain in original containers with identifying information removed from the containers before disposal. What will not be collected are syringes and injectables.

The official takeback effort will run from 10am-1pm and collection bins are usually provided for the drop-offs.