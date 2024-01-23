Camden County Covered In Ice As EMA Officials Urge Caution & Governmental Offices Close Up

Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024
Local emergency management officials are urging lake area residents to stay home today until at least later unless absolutely necessary.
Slide-offs are being reported all around the lake area with some first responder vehicles even being reported as not being able to stay on the roadways themselves.
The Camden County Emergency Operations Center activated at a Level-4 early this morning for enhanced monitoring of the situation with no deployment required across the county.
County offices are reported as closed as well.