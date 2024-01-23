LORDEC Meeting Shares Vision Of “Brighter 2024” For The Lake Region

2023 was a good year with an even brighter 2024 could be a message delivered this past week during the Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council’s annual meeting held at the Encore Conference facility.

Several different committee chairs shared key efforts that took place in 2023 such as the Annual Workforce Roundtable Summit.

During the meeting, LOREDC also presented seven impact awards, elected new board members and addressed some minor business items before calling it for the night.

More information about the annual meeting, the Impact Award nominees and recipients can be found below: