Camden County EMA Looking For Volunteers To Join CERT Program

With an uptick in the number of severe storms hitting the lake area this year, the Camden County Emergency Management Agency wants to beef up their volunteers.

The EMA is looking for people to become involved in the Community Emergency Response Team or CERT….

“If you are retired military, if you a retired doctor or nurse, if you are someone who is highly motivated and want to assist the community…but you haven’t found the right group yet, we want you to come in and take a look at CERT.”

E-M-A Director Samantha Dale says the program is funded by a $2,000 line item out of the yearly budget, along with select grants and donations received from area businesses.

Dale says she hopes to get the CERT program into our local school districts as well.

You can learn more here: https://emacamdenmo.org/about/our-partners/cert/