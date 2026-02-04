Camden County Emergency Planning Committee Set To Meet Friday

The Camden County Local Emergency Planning Committee is scheduled to meet on Friday.
The group will be spending the day discussing the underground fuel storage leak that recently happened, along with financial discussions and approving expenditures.
They will also continue working on the Camden County LEPC Hazardous Material Emergency Plan, hear reports from other agencies and will then enjoy lunch.
The meeting is taking place at the Camden County EMA office at 12 VFW Road in Camdenton starting at 11am.
More details on the meeting and the what the CCLEP does for the Lake Region can be found below:
Location: Camden County EMA office, 12 VFW Road, Camdenton, MO
Purpose of Meeting: To continue to improve LEPC presence in Camden County and further the community involvement in LEPC.
- Eat Lunch (11:00-11:30)
- Approve Quorum
- Approve Agenda
- Welcome new guest/members/proxies
- Kimberly Brunts- Industry
- Other changes?
- Approve Meeting Minutes from November 7, 2025
- Hazmat Spill Report: Underground fuel storage leak, 1000 gallons, Boat fuel release,
- Financial Report
Money Received: $5421.35
Approve money spent
LEPC 1.12.26 Financial Report
LEPCPlan_October2015_AppendixE-MoTierIIReportingProcess
- LEPC lunch November 7, 2025: $185.97
- Microsoft-$99.99 reimburse Robert Hayes
- Webex- $192
- Grant additional money
- Monies to be approved
- LEPC lunch May 1, 2026 approx. $200
- Lee Schuman report on quarterly financial report
- Report on progress with having hazmat question on business license application.
- Possible information sheet
- Haz-Mat Trailer repair update.
- HEMP Grant: MC306/406 Gas Tanker Response
- Face book manager report, MaKinley McCaffrey
- Annual Exercise creation of this years
- Camden County LEPC Hazardous Material Emergency Plan
- Discuss membership list
- Reports from other agencies
- Hazmat Agencies:
- Open Discussion
- Next meeting date May 1, 2026