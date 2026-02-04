Camden County Emergency Planning Committee Set To Meet Friday

The Camden County Local Emergency Planning Committee is scheduled to meet on Friday.

The group will be spending the day discussing the underground fuel storage leak that recently happened, along with financial discussions and approving expenditures.

They will also continue working on the Camden County LEPC Hazardous Material Emergency Plan, hear reports from other agencies and will then enjoy lunch.

The meeting is taking place at the Camden County EMA office at 12 VFW Road in Camdenton starting at 11am.

More details on the meeting and the what the CCLEP does for the Lake Region can be found below:

Purpose of Meeting: To continue to improve LEPC presence in Camden County and further the community involvement in LEPC.

Eat Lunch (11:00-11:30) Approve Quorum Approve Agenda Welcome new guest/members/proxies Kimberly Brunts- Industry Other changes? Approve Meeting Minutes from November 7, 2025 Hazmat Spill Report: Underground fuel storage leak, 1000 gallons, Boat fuel release, Financial Report

Money Received: $5421.35

Approve money spent