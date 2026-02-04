Thu. Feb 5th, 2026

 

Camden County Emergency Planning Committee Set To Meet Friday

The Camden County Local Emergency Planning Committee is scheduled to meet on Friday.

The group will be spending the day discussing the underground fuel storage leak that recently happened, along with financial discussions and approving expenditures.

They will also continue working on the Camden County LEPC Hazardous Material Emergency Plan, hear reports from other agencies and will then enjoy lunch.

The meeting is taking place at the Camden County EMA office at 12 VFW Road in Camdenton starting at 11am.

More details on the meeting and the what the CCLEP does for the Lake Region can be found below:

 

Location: Camden County EMA office, 12 VFW Road, Camdenton, MO

Purpose of Meeting: To continue to improve LEPC presence in Camden County and further the community involvement in LEPC.

  1. Eat Lunch (11:00-11:30)
  2. Approve Quorum
  3. Approve Agenda
  4. Welcome new guest/members/proxies
    1. Kimberly Brunts- Industry
    2. Other changes?
  5. Approve Meeting Minutes from November 7, 2025
  6. Hazmat Spill Report: Underground fuel storage leak, 1000 gallons, Boat fuel release,
  7. Financial Report

Money Received: $5421.35

Approve money spent

  1. LEPC lunch November 7, 2025: $185.97
  2. Microsoft-$99.99 reimburse Robert Hayes
  3. Webex- $192
  4. Grant additional money
    1. Monies to be approved
  5. LEPC lunch May 1, 2026 approx. $200
  6. Lee Schuman report on quarterly financial report
  7. Report on progress with having hazmat question on business license application.
  8. Possible information sheet
  9. Haz-Mat Trailer repair update.
  10. HEMP Grant: MC306/406 Gas Tanker Response
  11. Face book manager report, MaKinley McCaffrey
  12. Annual Exercise creation of this years
  13. Camden County LEPC Hazardous Material Emergency Plan
  14. Discuss membership list
  15. Reports from other agencies
  16. Hazmat Agencies:
  17. Open Discussion
  18. Next meeting date May 1, 2026
Reporter John Rogger