Lawmakers Look At Making Seatbelts, Lights & Insurance Requirements For Golf Carts On Roadways

Changes could be coming to how you get to use your Golf Cart across Missouri, that is if lawmakers have their way.

House Bill 1939 would require a series of safety features in order to operate the golf cart on roadways, that includes attaching headlights, taillights, brake lights and a turn signal to the cart.

The bill would also limit golf cart use on roads with speed limits of 25 miles per hour, as well require operators to have insurance to drive the cart on roadways.

On Tuesday the House voted “do pass” on the bill, however the bill has not been placed on the House calendar as of yet.

Reporter John Rogger