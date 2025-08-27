Camden County Republicans Prepare For Patriot Dinner – Call On Community For Volunteers

The Camden County Republican Club continues planning for its annual Patriot Dinner which is on the calendar for Saturday, October 18th, at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton.

The search for volunteers who want to help plan and coordinate the event also continues with the third planning and volunteer meeting coming up on Monday, September 22, at Vista Grande in Osage Beach.

More information about the meeting, which begins at 6:00, is available by getting in touch with Warren Neighour.