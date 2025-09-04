Camden Sheriff Prepares For Bikefest Week

With more than 100,000 motorcycles and riders starting to arrive this week for the main event next week, local law enforcement is busy planning now to try keeping a relative calm across the lake area.

“Whenever you have roughly about 100,000 motorcycles, come in for Bike Fest. I mean, ultimately bring everybody that we can in.”

Camden County Sheriff Chris Edgar also says while the main presence of deputies will be focused on BikeFest, the rest of the county will not be left without any law enforcement.

“We’re focused on the heavily populated areas at that time. I still try to keep deputies out in the the less dense areas just for being able to respond to calls.”

The 19th Annual BikeFest will officially begin next Wednesday, the 10th, and will wrap up on Sunday, the 14th.