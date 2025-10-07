Camden Sheriff Speaks Out About Dismissal Of Child Sex Crime Case

Reaction continues around the lake area following the recent dismissal of child sex-related charges against a Camdenton man in Camden County.

The case has, at least, temporarily come to an end according to Sheriff Chris Edgar because of questions concerning the chain of custody of a cell phone used by Wisdom in the course of the alleged crimes…“You have to have a link to everything that you do with that piece of evidence to show nothing’s been messed with. It’s just a protection of the integrity of that piece of evidence.”

Colonel Scott Hines concedes that there had been an issue with that “chain of custody” and the cell phone…“The charges that were filed against Mr. Wisdom had nothing to do with anything on his cell phone. That is not the case that our detectives put forth in this particular case. The chain of custody on the cell phone was not particularly done well.”

Brandon Wisdom was charged in the case with two counts of child molestation and one count of sexual misconduct before it was dismissed under a filing of “nolle prosequi” which does allow for the case to be re-filed.

Both Hines and Edgar are confident that the case will be re-filed.