Missouri Man Faces Charges In Explosives Instructions That Lead To New Orleans Attack

A 40-year-old Sweet Springs, Missouri, man faces a three-count criminal complaint alleging that he used social media sites to distribute step-by-step instructions on how to manufacture explosives, including detonators, which were used in an attempted attack in New Orleans.

Jordan Derrick is charged with one count each of engaging in the business of manufacturing explosive materials without a license, unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and distributing information related to making explosives.

The complaint further alleges that the information was downloaded by Shamsud-Din Jabber who created IED’s placed in New Orleans but failed to detonate.

It’s also believed that a house explosion in Odessa was caused by similar devices. That investigation continues.