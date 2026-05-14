Wear Your Life Jacket To Work Day Is Friday

With National Safe Boating Week right around the corner, the Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council is encouraging the lake area to participate in “Wear Your Lifejacket to Work Day” on Friday of this week.

The Water Safety Council says it’s vital to make you wear the correct size of a lifejacket that’s in good condition and that it’s always worn when on a boat, near the water or when swimming.

Participants in the observance are encouraged to take pictures and submit them to the water safety council’s Facebook page. Prizes will be awarded for some of the better pics and includes adults, kids of all ages and even for pets.