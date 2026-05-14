Springfield Man Sentenced In Minor Sexual Abuse Case

A 66-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to spend 35 years without parole in federal prison followed by ten years of supervised release after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri says John Michael Bradley’s plea admitted guilt to sexually abusing the minor child who was only four-years-old at the time in 2005 and 2006 while Bradley was serving in the Army in Honduras, and then again returning to do the same after his active-duty was completed.

The investigation into the abuse started in 2021 when the victim, then as an adult, reported the allegations to the Army.