Camdenton Chamber Preparing For Home, Business & Lake Living Expo

First come first serve…that’s the word coming from Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce Director KC Cloke.

Cloke says the main focus of getting ready for this year’s Home Business and Lake Living Expo is getting participating businesses ready to hit the ground running and set up for the expo.

“It does take a lot of back end work. You know, we’ve got over 100 businesses that participate and everybody wants the prime booth placement. So just trying to keep everybody happy. So that’s kind of what we’re working on right now is getting those booth assignments finalized. And so our exhibitors kind of know they’re moving details, but we do still have rooms.”

The Home Business and Lake Living Expo is set for February 21st and 22nd. It’ll take place at the Regalia Conference Center.