74-Year-Old Stover Man Charged with Child Molestation

A 74-year-old man from Stover faces a child sex-related charge in Morgan County after an alleged incident with a girl under the age of 12.

After the preliminary report was received, a child abuse hotline report was made and the girl interviewed by Child Safe of Central Missouri resulting in Delmar Thompson being arrested.

The probable cause statement alleges that Thompson admitted to placing his hand down the pants of the girl and sexually touching her. He has since been formally charged with one Class-B count of child molestation.

Thompson’s bond was set at $250,000.