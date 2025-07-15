Lake Area Representative Jeff Vernetti Responds to Social Media Backlash After Repeal of Certain Prop-A Provisions

Lake area State Representative Jeff Vernetti speaks out following social media backlash after releasing a statement calling the repeal of paid time off and higher minimum wage as part of the voter approved Proposition-A a “big win” for small and seasonal businesses.

Vernetti says the campaign for Prop-A’s passage in November was given a boost by big money being thrown at an issue that only benefits the few and not the majority of those he represents.

Vernetti further points to election numbers which saw 87 of the 114 counties across the state voting against the proposition and that, if a way could be written up for the P-T-O to be equitable to his district, then he’d have no objections to the issue.