Baseball’s All Star game is tonight.

No Cardinals or Royals in the starting lineups, but Atlanta should prove to be a good host with the robot umpires in play tonight for video replay.

The automated balls and strikes at the tested during spring training will once again be tested and utilized during tonight’s ball game.

The lineups will look like this for the National League show.

Hey Otani, the DH, followed by Ronald Acuna, Katel Marte, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, Will Smith, Kyle Tucker, Francisco Lindor, Pete Crowe, Armstrong with Paul Schemes on the mountain.

What a pitching pairing it will be. Tarek Schuble gets the ball for the American League.

The dominant lefty of the Detroit Tigers.

The AL lineup looks like this.

Glaber Torres, Riley Green from the Tigers, followed by Aaron Judge. Cal Rally, Who leads the big leagues in home runs. Vladimir Guerrero, Junior Ryan O’hearn of the Baltimore Orioles.

He’s the DH. Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays. Then Javi Baez, another Detroit Tiger. He’ll be in center field.

Then Oakland, A rookie, Shorts stop, Jacob Wilson rounding out the lineups for the Midsummer Classic