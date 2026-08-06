Camdenton City Hall Says Business Access on the Square to be Impacted During Scheduled Work

The City of Camdenton has scheduled work to remove and replace the sidewalk on the Southwest Quadrant of the square…more specifically the entire quadrant behind the city’s sign.

City hall says the work will cause access issues to the front of the businesses in that area and that you should contact any of the businesses before arriving to make sure that access is available.

The work will start next Wednesday, August 12th, and take 7-10 days to complete.

Any questions about the work should be directed to city hall (573-346-3600).