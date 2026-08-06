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Two Teens Seriously Hurt in ATV Accident in Brumley Area

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Thursday, August 6th, 2026

Two lake area teenagers are seriously hurt in an ATV accident in the Brumley area.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon when the ATV driven by a 13-year-old girl from Brumley ran off the road and up a steep embankment before striking a tree and overturning into the roadway.

The driver and her passenger, a 13-year-old girl from Lake Ozark, were both seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Neither one was wearing a safety device at the time.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Thursday, August 6th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony