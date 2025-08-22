Camdenton Laker To Be Honored In MO Sports Hall Of Fame

Congratulations to former Camdenton Laker player and coach Nick Bruck.

He is being honored as part of the Elite 11 in the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this coming October.

Here’s what the HOF had to say about Bruck.

Nick Bruck – Camdenton High School/University of Central Missouri/Westminster Academy

A linebacker, Bruck earned Class 4 All-State honors his junior and senior seasons, amassing more than 200 tackles. His senior year in 1999, he helped Camdenton win the state championship. That year, he also won the state title in the shot put throwing 59 feet, 7 inches. He went on to play two seasons at the University of Central Missouri, which won the Mineral Water Bowl in 2001. He transferred to Westminster College in 2002, earning first team all-conference the next three seasons. He was the conference Lineman of the Year in 2003, the Defensive Player of the Year and the league MVP in 2004. In 2017, he was inducted into the Westminster sports Hall of Fame. After returning to Camdenton, was an assistant football coach for 20 years, 12 as defensive coordinator. He has coached the track & field program for the past 21 years and still serves as the head coach. As a coach, he has been part of 14 district titles, four top four state finishes and two state championships.

You can read the full release here: https://mosportshalloffame.com/honorees-announced-for-football-luncheon-presented-by-ozarks-coca-cola-dr-pepper/