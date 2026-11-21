FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tree of Caring: Support Local Nurses, Honor and Remember Loved Ones

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — This holiday season, order an ornament with great meaning to you and enduring value to our community at lakeregional.com/Ornament.

The 2026 Lake Regional Tree of Caring ornament is a beautiful, iridescent pair of angel wings. For every $25 ornament ordered, you may include the names of up to two people you wish to honor or remember. A card attached to the ornament will include these names, and the ornament will be displayed on the Christmas tree in Lake Regional Hospital’s main lobby.

All proceeds from this annual tradition support scholarships for Lake Regional team members, meaning your Tree of Caring ornament helps provide our community with more highly-trained caregivers.

Support Local Health Care Education

The Lake Regional Auxiliary awards scholarships annually to support local students and Lake Regional employees pursuing careers or continuing education in health care. Funding for the scholarships is made possible through proceeds from Auxiliary sales and special events such as the Tree of Caring, as well as generous community-supported endowed scholarships.

“We are proud of the students and employees that are dedicated to advancing their education and pursuing rewarding careers in health care,” said Trish Creach, donor relations and community engagement director at Lake Regional Health Foundation. “These scholarships reflect the generosity of our Auxiliary members, donors and community partners who are investing in the future of local, nonprofit health care.”

Join us at the Tree of Caring Celebration

Pick up your ornament at the Tree of Caring Celebration at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the hospital’s main lobby. Enjoy refreshments, caroling, visiting with Lake Regional team members and honoring and remembering loved ones together.

Order by Friday, Dec. 4

To order a Tree of Caring ornament, visit lakeregional.com/Ornament or text treeofcaring to 41444. All gifts are tax-deductible.

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