A four-vehicle accident Friday morning on Route-MM near Grand Point Boulevard in Camden County sends two lake area residents with serious injuries to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened when one of the eastbound vehicles driven by a 62-year-old man from Gravois Mills tried to pass another. He then sideswiped a westbound vehicle before hitting the other two vehicles including a tractor-trailer.

The man was flown to University Hospital while one of the other drivers, a 66-year-old man from Sunrise Beach, was taken to Lake Regional.