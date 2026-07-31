Camdenton Man Charged with Nine Counts of Possessing Child Porn

A 25-year-old Camdenton man is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail after being charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

Cyrus Cox is formally charged with three class-B felony counts of possessing more than 20 pictures or one film or videotape of child porn and six class-D felony counts of possessing child porn-1st offense.

While being questioned, Cox voluntarily allowed his cell phone to be searched which allegedly revealed a photo app containing various videos and images, several of which had been flagged by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as known images and child sexual abuse material.

Cox was arraigned on Friday and has a bond appearance hearing set for next Tuesday morning.