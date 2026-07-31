Tornado Watch In Effect For Portions Of The Lake Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of the Lake Area, including Camden, Miller, Morgan, Laclede, Pulaski, Cole and Maries Counties until 11PM.

SUMMARY…Potential for damaging wind and a couple of tornadoes to

increase through the afternoon/evening.

DISCUSSION…Air mass recovery is ongoing across portions of western

and central Missouri behind morning thunderstorm activity. A surface

low is currently located across central Iowa, with modest south to

southwesterly flow and temperatures warming back into the mid 80s

across Missouri. SPC Mesoanalysis depicts higher theta-e air

advecting in from the southwest and a nose of MLCAPE values around

1000-2000 J/kg are slowly shifting northward into portions of

north-central Missouri. Additionally, visible satellite shows

cumulus becoming increasingly agitated near the front.

This destabilization ahead of the approaching front will be

sufficient to support redevelopment of severe storms over the next

couple of hours both near the front and along surface convergence

with the surface trough in central Missouri. Deep layer shear around

35-40 kts will support supercells. The main threats will likely be

damaging wind and a couple or tornadoes. Tornado potential will be

best where surface winds have a southeasterly component maximizing

low-level SRH. This zone appears most likely across portions of

central/eastern Missouri near the surface trough. A watch will

likely be needed to cover these potential threats in the next couple

of hours.