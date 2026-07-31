Royals And Cardinals Fall In Games With MLB Trade Deadlines Approaching

It might go down as the worst Royals loss of the season, but let’s talk about the positives first.

How about southpaw Noah Cameron continues to emerge here as of late.

8 shutout innings would take a no hitter into the 7th.

7 strikeouts, one hit and two walks.

Royals have a three nothing lead going into the 9th inning.

Bottom of the ninth inning, Jac Caglianone, couple of hits, he would hit a long home run, his 17th of the season.

But the Royals bullpen, what more can you say?

Lucas Erceg followed by Matt Strahm would give it all up.

Cody Clemens with a walk off Grand Slam.

Twins take it by a score of four to three.

Devastation for the Royals.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals probably a lot of irons in the fire approaching next week’s trade deadline, and they ultimately dropped three of four to their archrival from the north side of Chicago, the Cubs four to two in 10 innings, the final on Thursday.

Ultimately, the Cardinals played pretty well for a good portion of this ball game.

JJ Wetherholt hits his 16th home run of the year.

It comes in a loss.