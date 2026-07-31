Two Injured When Motorcycle Turned Onto Side After Swerving to Avoid a Deer

Two people from Weatherby, Missouri, are injured after the motorcycle they were riding on State Road-MM in Camden County turned onto its side ejecting both when they swerved to avoid a deer.

The highway patrol says it happened just before 11:00 Thursday night near Shawnee Bend Four.

The 48-year-old man driving the bike and a 17-year-old female passenger were not wearing helmets at the time but escaped with minor-to-moderate injuries. The man refused medical treatment while the 17-year-old was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.