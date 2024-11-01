Camdenton Man Facing Felony Charges Following Stop In Pulaski County

A 21-year-old from Camdenton faces a pending felony charge after being arrested by the highway patrol Wednesday afternoon in Pulaski County.

The highway patrol report alleges that Jacolby Howley resisted by fleeing and also faces several traffic-related offenses including, among others: speeding, failing to drive on the right side of the road, making unsafe lane changes and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

Howley was apparently taken to the Pulaski County Jail before being released.