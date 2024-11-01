fbpx

Fri. Nov 1st, 2024

 

Camdenton Man Facing Felony Charges Following Stop In Pulaski County

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Friday, November 1st, 2024

A 21-year-old from Camdenton faces a pending felony charge after being arrested by the highway patrol Wednesday afternoon in Pulaski County.

The highway patrol report alleges that Jacolby Howley resisted by fleeing and also faces several traffic-related offenses including, among others: speeding, failing to drive on the right side of the road, making unsafe lane changes and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

Howley was apparently taken to the Pulaski County Jail before being released.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Friday, November 1st, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony