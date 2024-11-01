Black Bear Hunting Season Ends With 15 Bears Harvested

The black bear hunting season in Missouri has come to a close with the Department of Conservation calling the season a success.

The department says more than 5,900 applied for the 400 permits, however 319 purchased permits and they were able to harvest a combined 15 black bears from the three designated management zones in southern Missouri.

13 of the bears were taken using firearms, one with archery equipment and one with a crossbow. Ten of the bears were males and five were females.

The conservation department had set a maximum harvest of 40 black bears for the season which started on October 21st and closed out this past Wednesday.