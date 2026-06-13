Camdenton Man Injured In Accident On Meadow Drive

A 23-year-old Camdenton man is seriously hurt in a one-car accident on Meadow Drive at Camelot Drive in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 8:30 Wednesday night when the man failed to stop at a stop sign sending the car off the roadway and through a yard and a creek before striking a tree.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and was taken with serious injuries to Lake Regional Hospital.

The man is also facing pending charges of DWI and other traffic offenses.