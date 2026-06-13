Fri. Jun 12th, 2026

 

Camdenton Man Injured In Accident On Meadow Drive

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Friday, June 12th, 2026

A 23-year-old Camdenton man is seriously hurt in a one-car accident on Meadow Drive at Camelot Drive in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 8:30 Wednesday night when the man failed to stop at a stop sign sending the car off the roadway and through a yard and a creek before striking a tree.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and was taken with serious injuries to Lake Regional Hospital.

The man is also facing pending charges of DWI and other traffic offenses.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Friday, June 12th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony