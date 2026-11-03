Camdenton Man Seriously Hurt in Early-Morning Accident on N. Hwy-7

A Camdenton man is seriously hurt around 5:45 this morning in a one-vehicle accident on north highway-7 near Irontown Drive in Camden County.

The Northwest Fire District says the vehicle ran off the roadway before eventually striking a cellphone tower heavily trapping the driver in the vehicle requiring two sets of extrication tools to free the 39-year-old man from Camdenton.

The man was taken with serious injuries to Lake Regional Hospital.

The accident was reported by an I-Phone Crash Detection feature.

(Photo provided by NWCFD)