Camdenton R-3 Board Set To Discuss District Audit, Underwriting & FEMA Updates

Back to business early next week for the Camdenton R3 Board of Education.

The board will get together with several items appearing on the published agenda including a request for an easement so a waterline can be installed at Osage Beach Elementary.

Also on the agenda will be discussion on the 2024-2025 district audit, bond underwriting and a FEMA update and future facilities plan. A board wrap-up and an executive session are also expected.

The meeting, Monday afternoon in the admin building, will begin at 5:00.

Reporter Mike Anthony