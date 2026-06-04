YPL To Host “Brew To Brew” Run This Weekend

The Young Professionals at the Lake, or YPL, will be at it again this weekend.

The networking group, which is part of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, will hit the streets in Osage Beach for it’s second annual Brew-to-Brew which will stretch from the Lake of the Ozarks Brewery to the Sanctuary Brewery and then back…an event Chamber Director Morgan Boyland says is fun for all involved.

“This is a family friendly event. There’s drinking and non drinking divisions. It’s just it’s going to be a great time. We had so much fun last year and the weather did not cooperate with us at all last year. So we’re looking forward to what I think will be a beautiful day to go out do a 5K.”

Registration will run from 10:30-10:45 Saturday morning with the 5k to begin at 11:00. Proceeds from the event will go toward the chamber’s scholarship fund.

And as far as the weather is concerned, any rain chances in the forecast aren’t expected to roll in until after 1:00.