Kansas City Royals Pull Off Win Over Cincinnati Reds

The Kansas City Royals. They need some good vibes, some good mojo.

They beat the Reds last night and a very good pitcher and Chase Burns 5 to 2 was the final in Cincinnati.

Kansas City got a great performance out of Stephen Kolek struck out eight dozen factor in the decision as the Royals score three runs in the top of the ninth inning, breaking A-22 tie.

Vinnie Pasquantino.

He got it going in the first, a home run off Burns, his sixth of the year.

Also the first home run of the season for the little used Nick Lofton. Big one for the Royals.