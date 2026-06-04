Thu. Jun 4th, 2026

 

Kansas City Royals Pull Off Win Over Cincinnati Reds

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Thursday, June 4th, 2026

The Kansas City Royals. They need some good vibes, some good mojo.

They beat the Reds last night and a very good pitcher and Chase Burns 5 to 2 was the final in Cincinnati.

Kansas City got a great performance out of Stephen Kolek struck out eight dozen factor in the decision as the Royals score three runs in the top of the ninth inning, breaking A-22 tie.

Vinnie Pasquantino.

He got it going in the first, a home run off Burns, his sixth of the year.

Also the first home run of the season for the little used Nick Lofton. Big one for the Royals.

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Thursday, June 4th, 2026

Reporter Brendan Matthews