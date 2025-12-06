Younger Adults Are Concerned About The Future

A new poll finds that young Americans are worried about a lot of things.

57% in the Harvard youth polls say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

That’s a six point increase from last year.

43% of those in the survey say they’re struggling financially or getting by with limited financial security.

The numbers are higher for black and Hispanic respondents and those without a college degree.

Inflation was the most urgent economic issue for 18 to 29 year olds in both political parties.

59% see AI as a threat to their job prospects.