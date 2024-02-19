Camdenton To “Go On Record” Opposing Attempts To Eliminate Retail Sales Taxes

The City of Camdenton is expected to officially go on-record this week opposing any attempt to eliminate retail sales taxes on food purchases.

It’s estimated that more than 62% of the city’s annual revenue is generated by taxes on the retail sales of goods and services, and that about $1.44 million…or over 31%…of the city’s sales tax revenue budget is collected from the sales tax on food items alone.

A resolution expressing opposition to the possibility of sales taxes on the purchases of food items in Missouri appears on the agenda for this week’s meeting of the board of aldermen in Camdenton.

The meeting, in city hall on Tuesday, begins at 6:00.

Currently, there are, at least, six bills to eliminate sales taxes on food purchases being considered during this year’s General Assembly.