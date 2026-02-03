All right, the Cardinals have made a blockbuster trade, maybe the last one they’ll make before the start of the regular season as they continue to tear down the club in many regards to build it back up.

And the last big veteran piece is moving on.

It’s Brendan Donovan of the Seattle Mariners, part of a three team trade, the Cardinals and team president Heimbloom bringing back quite the return.

Top pitching prospect Durangelo Sanja is the headliner here.

22 years old, he’s an ambidextrous pitcher, throws both right and left-handed alone.

Most believe he will be a right-handed pitcher when he gets to the big leagues.

Also coming to the Cardinals from her first round pick, outfielder Ty Pete along with outfielder Colton Ledbetter.

The Cardinals also bring back two compensation Round B draft picks.

Outgoing the Tampa Bay Rays way is an outfield prospect from the Mariners, but quite the hall for the Redbirds.

But Brendan Donovan, unfortunately, he moves on to a Seattle team that’s primed to make a playoff run.