Experts Say Superbowl To Be Biggest Sports Betting Event Of The Year

The upcoming Super Bowl is not just a big football event…it’s also the biggest sports-betting event of the year.

When the Seahawks and the Patriots face off in Santa Clara, 1.76 billion dollars will be on the line for legal bets.

That’s the prediction from the American Gaming Association, which says it’s a record…up 27-percent from last year.

As a trade group, the Gaming Association looks at complex metrics.

Others may be watching celebrity Kendall Jenner playing off her relationships with basketball players for an online gambling company.