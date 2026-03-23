One Home Destroyed, Two Others Damaged by Fire in Laurie-Sunrise Beach Area

One house is destroyed and at least two others damaged after a structure fire in the Laurie-Sunrise Beach area late Sunday afternoon.

Gravois Fire Chief Dustin Hancock says crews were called to the 400 block of Southview Drive and, upon arrival, found heavy fire conditions with a nearby home already showing heat damage.

Water supply became an issue due to mechanical failure with a primary supply engine requiring a fireboat to be used for the operations.

Mutual aid was provided by personnel from the Sunrise Beach, Versailles Rural and Northwest fire districts and the Lake West Ambulance District.

Hancock also says, despite comments circulating about open burning, the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

There were no injuries reported.