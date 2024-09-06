fbpx

Chiefs Back In Action With First Regular Season Game Of The Season

It’s game night, folks.

The Kansas City Chiefs opening up the 24 season tonight and defending another Super Bowl crown as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, injury concerns have certainly been a factor here for the Chiefs.

In fact, they’re going to be without wide receiver Hollywood Brown tonight.

He is officially on the inactive list now.

Looking at the match up tonight, the Chiefs narrowly favored over the Ravens by just a field goal.

A lot of new pieces on this offense.

Some rookies looking to make an impact, but a couple of old reliables, Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce…so on…

You can hear the game. 93.5 rocks the lake. Kickoff at 7:20.

Reporter Brendan Matthews