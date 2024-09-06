Community Continues To Heal Following “Senseless” Death Of Local Officer

With the funeral on Thursday of Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia Carson, also comes the scope of how the community and beyond were affected.

In addition to Carson’s surviving husband Grant…also in law enforcement…and her six children, Camden County Prosecutor Richelle Grosvenor says countless others have also been affected by what many are calling a senseless tragedy.

“The Camden County Sheriff’s Office were the ones who responded and found her vehicle. You have to remember the EMS, the fire, the dispatchers…..it just really has affected so many in our law enforcement, the medical examiner team, I mean, it just goes on and on.”

Officer Carson was 33 years old.

The pursuit-related death is the first line-of-duty death in recollection to hit Osage Beach.