Christmas On The Lake Returns

Sat. Dec 14th, 2024
KRMS RADIO & TV and Celebration Cruises present Christmas on the Lake. Cruise on The Celebration from the Dam, November 29 thru the end of the year. Take delight in Christmas decorations and feel the Lake Christmas spirit that benefits local charities. Enjoy complimentary appetizers, cash bar, & live entertainment. Reservations are required so go to http://cruiselakeoftheozarks.com or call The Celebration at 573-480-3212.
Christmas on the Lake season sponsors are:
Ozarks International Raceway, Ed Sanning Real Estate and S & K Customs Autobody & Collision.
