2024 Class Of Veterans Set For Missouri Veterans Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2024 class of veterans to be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame has been announced with seven very deserving names being recognized in a ceremony later this month at the State Capitol.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on Tuesday, released the names which include: William Benton of Kansas City and James Whitfield of Warrensburg who both served in the Navy; John Clark of Columbia and Teddy Donaldson of Joplin who served in the Air Force; and Wayne Kaufman of St. Louis, Terry Sullentrop of Washington and honorary inductee General Oman Bradley of Clark and Moberly who served in the Army…Bradley being recognized posthumously.

The induction ceremony is set for 2:00 on the afternoon of Friday, the 25th of this month. The ceremony is open to the public.

More details on the inductees:

Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame 2024 Class

William “Duane” Benton, of Kansas City, served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve as a Judge Advocate General from 1972 to 2002. On active duty he served in Vietnam, New London, Great Lakes and Memphis. Duane is very active with Rotary and Rotary International as well as the VFW and The American Legion. For the past 30 years, Duane has been the State Chair of the Legion’s Oratorical Contest. Through his leadership of this program, he has developed one of the best oratorical programs in the Legion, producing three National Champions.

John W. Clark, of Columbia, graduated from Air Force ROTC at the University of Missouri and received his Commission after completing a degree in mechanical engineering. He flew C-131 aeromedical evacuation aircraft and RF-4C tactical reconnaissance missions. John was shot down over North Vietnam, was captured and spent six years as a POW in North Vietnam until released in 1973. He has been active in The American Ex-Prisoners of War organization and is an active member Mid-Missouri Chapter of MOAA. John speaks to numerous organizations around the State and country about his experiences.

Teddy Lee Donaldson, of Joplin, served over 32 years on active duty and in the reserves of the US Air Force as a Flight Engineer, accumulating over 6000 flying hours, including over 500 hours of combat missions during Desert Storm, OEF and OIF. He co-founded Compass Quest Veterans Advocacy Group in Joplin which serves Veterans and their families and connects them to a variety of services and support networks in the region. Teddy serves as the Development Director for Heartland Canines for Veterans and his service dog, Mya, came from this program. He is a lifetime member of the VFW.

Wayne P. Kaufman, of St. Louis, served in the Army from 1968 to 1971. While in Vietnam, he was promoted to sergeant in the 25th Infantry Division, earning the Bronze Star Medal. Wayne started The Kaufman Fund Helping Veterans in memory of his brother Ralph in 1990. The Kaufman Fund collaborates to assist Veterans in need through its own programs and by networking with other service organizations. The Kaufman Fund provides referral programs to assist with dental, legal, mental health, and chiropractic needs.

Terry A. Sullentrup, (posthumous) of Washington, entered service in the US Army in 1970. He served as a bulldozer operator with the 39th Engineering Battalion, separating in 1972. He served as a volunteer firefighter for 53 years with the Washington Fire Department where he was twice recognized as Firefighter of the Year. Terry was an active member of VFW Post 2661, American Legion Post 218, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1028. Terry served on the Board of Directors of the Franklin County Honor Flight. He was Co-Chair for the successful effort to bring the Vietnam Moving Wall to Washington, Missouri in 2013. Terry died in 2023.

James Seymour Whitfield, of Warrensburg, was a US Navy World War II veteran who served as Quartermaster aboard the USS General George O. Squier, a troop transport ship, and the USS Redfish, a Balao-class submarine. He was a lifetime member of the Warrensburg VFW Post 2513 and American Legion Post 131. Jim spent 57 years serving in multiple positions at the Missouri Boys State. Jim served as the first Chair of the Missouri Veterans Commission and led the expansion of the Veterans State Homes and the establishment of the State Veterans Cemetery system.

General Omar Bradley, (posthumous) of Clark and Moberly, served in the US Army from 1915 to 1953. He rose to fame through exceptional leadership in World War II, and subsequently became the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1948 and the first Chair of the NATO Military Committee in 1949.

More information:

“It is important to recognize the courage and sacrifice of those who have served our nation, both at home and abroad, as well as the contributions and the legacy they leave behind,” Lieutenant Governor Kehoe said. “The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame does an exceptional job honoring our nation’s heroes and recognizing the contributions the 2024 Class has made to our communities and our country.”

Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service, and must have contributed exceptionally to their community, the state, or the nation. The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame plaque, displayed on the second floor of the Missouri State Capitol outside of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, will be updated with the new class of inductees.

The Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization incorporated under the laws of Missouri, established in 2019 by veterans from across the state. For more information, please visit the MVHoF website.