Closings and Cancellations For Tuesday 01/07 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here's a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Tuesday, January 7th.

School Closings for Tuesday:

Bullfrogs & Little Fishes Preschool in Lebanon

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Cole Camp R-1

Cole County R-5 Eugene

Crocker R-2

Dixon R-1

Iberia R-5

Hickory R-1

High Point R-3

Holy Family School in Freeburg

Laclede R-1 & Joel. E Barber

Laquey R-5

Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek – R-5

Maries R-1 & R-2

Miller R-3 Tuscumbia

Morgan R-1 & R-2

Sacred Heart School of Freeburg

Stoutland R-2

Swedeborg R-3

The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark

Visitation Interparish in Vienna

Schools Holding Distance Learning:

Climax Springs R-4

Eldon R-1

Lebanon Schools

Richland R-4

School of the Osage R-2

Warsaw R-9

Waynesville R-6

Other Closings and Cancellations

Heartland Regional Library of Eldon, Belle and Vienna

Eldon Senior Center

Iberia Friendship Hall

OATS Transit – Dialysis Only

Pregnancy Help Center in Camdenton

Tipton Nutrition center

Versailles Nutrition Center

Vienna Senior Center

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

