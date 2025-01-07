Closings and Cancellations For Tuesday 01/07 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Tue. Jan 7th, 2025
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Tuesday, January 7th, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.
School Closings for Tuesday:
Bullfrogs & Little Fishes Preschool in Lebanon
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Cole Camp R-1
Cole County R-5 Eugene
Crocker R-2
Dixon R-1
Iberia R-5
Hickory R-1
High Point R-3
Holy Family School in Freeburg
Laclede R-1 & Joel. E Barber
Laquey R-5
Lincoln R-2
Macks Creek – R-5
Maries R-1 & R-2
Miller R-3 Tuscumbia
Morgan R-1 & R-2
Sacred Heart School of Freeburg
Stoutland R-2
Swedeborg R-3
The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark
Visitation Interparish in Vienna
Schools Holding Distance Learning:
Climax Springs R-4
Eldon R-1
Lebanon Schools
Richland R-4
School of the Osage R-2
Warsaw R-9
Waynesville R-6
Other Closings and Cancellations
Heartland Regional Library of Eldon, Belle and Vienna
Eldon Senior Center
Iberia Friendship Hall
OATS Transit – Dialysis Only
Pregnancy Help Center in Camdenton
Tipton Nutrition center
Versailles Nutrition Center
Vienna Senior Center
If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com
Closings and Cancellations are presented On NEWS/TALK KRMS & KRMS TV 32 by:
LOZ Rentals
LOZ Rentals is an equipment rental company specializing in skid steers, excavators, booms, dump trailers, and much more.
Located on Highway 54 in Linn Creek, LOZ Rentals, making tracks at the Lake!
Call 573-286-3396 or visit them on facebook!
And on 93.5 ROCKS, Classic Country 104.9 and 98.7 The Cove by:
Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing…the guys in the big yellow trucks…