Tuesday’s Sports Report Features Hoops, Baseball & Football

Let’s look at some high school hoops going on tonight.

The 8 and 2 Osage Indians coming off a convincing win at home against Salem.

75 to 53 they are at Saint James.

Meanwhile, the Camdenton Lakers tough go of it down to the Blue and Gold tournament with losses to Bolivar and Lebanon.

They are in Sedalia tonight to take on Smith Cotton to baseball.

To baseball:

The Royals are bringing back starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

Really pleased with what he brought the team in 2024.

He agrees to a one year contract worth $7,000,000.

There’s also a mutual option for 2026.

Could factor in the Royals rotation or their bullpen.

Cardinals All Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. Will he stay? Will he go?

He’s got veto power for any trade the Cardinals might try to execute, but according to MLB.com, Arenado would wave his no trade clause to go to the Boston Red Sox.

That would move All Star Rafael Devers, presumably to first base, but would certainly give the Sox a very imposing lineup one through nine.

NFL:

And finally, the NFL wild card, super wild card weekend commences this week in the first game Chargers at the Houston Texans.