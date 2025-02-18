Closings And Cancellations For Tuesday 02/18 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Tue. Feb 18th, 2025
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Tuesday 02/18, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.
School Closings:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Clarksburg C-2
Climax Springs R-4
Central Methodist University – All Campuses
Cole Camp R-1
Dallas R-1
Dixon R-1
Dogwood Hills State School – Eldon
Eldon R-1
Hickory R-1
Holy Family School – Freeburg
Iberia R-5
Lake Christian Academy
Laquey R-3
Lebanon R-3
Lincoln R-2
Maries R-1
Miller R-3 – Tuscumbia
Ozarks Technical College – All Campuses
Richland R-4
Sacred Heart School – Freeburg
School of the Osage R-2
St. Elizabeth R-4
Swedeborg R-3
Tipton R-6
The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark
Warsaw R-9
Schools Holding Distance Learning:
Cole County R-5 – Eugene
Crocker R-2
High Point R-3
Joel E. Barber C-2
Laclede R-1
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R-2
Morgan R-1 & R2
State Fair Community College – All Campuses
Stoutland R-2
Waynesville R-6
Other Closings and Cancellations:
Camden, Laclede, Miller, Moniteau and Morgan County Court Cases are cancelled/closed
SERVE Transportation – All Routes Canceled
Quaker Windows – Closed
Tipton Nutrition Center – Closed
If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com
