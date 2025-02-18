Closings And Cancellations For Tuesday 02/18 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Tuesday 02/18, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

School Closings:

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Climax Springs R-4

Central Methodist University – All Campuses

Cole Camp R-1

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Dogwood Hills State School – Eldon

Eldon R-1

Hickory R-1

Holy Family School – Freeburg

Iberia R-5

Lake Christian Academy

Laquey R-3

Lebanon R-3

Lincoln R-2

Maries R-1

Miller R-3 – Tuscumbia

Ozarks Technical College – All Campuses

Richland R-4

Sacred Heart School – Freeburg

School of the Osage R-2

St. Elizabeth R-4

Swedeborg R-3

Tipton R-6

The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark

Warsaw R-9

Schools Holding Distance Learning:

Cole County R-5 – Eugene

Crocker R-2

High Point R-3

Joel E. Barber C-2

Laclede R-1

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-2

Morgan R-1 & R2

State Fair Community College – All Campuses

Stoutland R-2

Waynesville R-6

Other Closings and Cancellations:

Camden, Laclede, Miller, Moniteau and Morgan County Court Cases are cancelled/closed

SERVE Transportation – All Routes Canceled

Quaker Windows – Closed

Tipton Nutrition Center – Closed

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

