Area Meeting Schedules For The LOTO Starting 02/16

The Camden County Republican Club has cancelled its next regular meeting.

The meeting, which would’ve been this Tuesday the 18th, is cancelled due to the forecasted winter storm coming in.

There will be no make-up date and the club will next meet on March 18th with school board candidates invited to be a part of the meeting.

The Camdenton R3 Board of Education has announced a special session coming up on Tuesday morning.

The single-item agenda includes going into an executive session for personnel issues and records protected by law from disclosure.

The special meeting, in the administration building, will begin Tuesday morning at 7:00.

The School of the Osage Bard of Education is back in regular session this next Tuesday with a short agenda on tap.

Following the consent agenda, the board will talk about budget projections, the 2025 Summer School Plan, new contracts and review upcoming meeting dates.

A closed session is also on the agenda to talk about personnel and real estate issues.

The School of the Osage Board of Education meeting, Tuesday night in the high school fieldhouse, begins at 6:00.